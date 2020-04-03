Ready to rumble. Khloé Kardashian witnessed the epic fight between Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, but she’s placing her bet on a different sister — herself.

“I would demolish Kourts a– lol don’t play. I’m 5’10”. She’s 5 feet on a good day,” the Good American cofounder, 35, tweeted while watching the conclusion of the sisters’ fight on Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Thursday, April 2.

Kourtney, 40, and Kim, 39, got in a heated argument about the Poosh founder’s work ethic, which resulted in a physical altercation that left Kim bleeding. Later in the episode, Kourtney and Kim made up and went on a family trip to Armenia with their children. However, Kourtney revealed that she was still upset with Khloé — who she said was her closest sibling for years — for having an “attitude” toward her.

Kourtney also explained that she lashed out because filming was causing her anxiety and she didn’t feel supported by her sisters.

“It doesn’t make me happy. I don’t want to miss out on time with my kids and it’s not worth it,” she said. “It just seems like they put the show and work above my happiness and it’s caused this distance between us.”

The episode ended with Kourtney revealing she would be filming less often to focus on raising her children — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5 — who she shares with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Three days before the episode aired, Kim confirmed that Kourtney had decided to take a break from filming the show. The KKW Beauty founder explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that it was difficult watching Kourtney lash out at her on camera.

“It was pretty intense,” Kim told host Jimmy Fallon. “I feel like it’s been a lot of built-up resentment from Kourtney, or just feeling like she doesn’t really want to film anymore. She’s not the type of person to make a decision and say, ‘OK, guys, I’m not gonna film,’ but she would come to work with an attitude every day and kind of take it out on everyone, from crew to us, and wouldn’t really make that decision. We would kind of, like, just keep on pushing her and try to figure out why she was so unhappy.”

Kourtney defended her decision to take a step back from filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Thursday.

“I won’t be live tweeting #KUWWTK tonight, as I’m spending time with my kids while they are on spring break,” she wrote. “I realize that a lot of the conversation right now surrounds my work ethic, and I feel like I need to just make one thing clear: raising children is a job as well. In fact, it’s the hardest and most rewarding job that I have ever had.”