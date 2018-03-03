Sharing precious moments together. Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner had a sweet moment when they spoke about how excited they were to be pregnant at the same time.

In a new clip shared to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians Facebook page on Friday, March 2, the famous sisters’ bumps are evident as they hug and speak with a woman who says, “Oh my God!” as she reaches for Jenner’s hand.

“We’re 3 months apart, me and her,” Kardashian, 33, tells the woman before the sisters take a minute to figure out if that is the correct approximation, before agreeing it is.

The woman asks, “Are you excited?” as the Life of Kylie star, 20, answers, “Yeah!” The Strong Looks Better Naked author adds, “We both have never been through this before,” prompting Jenner to grin and say, “I know, right?”

While the scene was filmed during the time the Lip Kit creator was going to great lengths to keep her pregnancy a secret, the cat is out of the bag now. Jenner and rapper boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed a baby girl named Stormi Webster on February 1. She took to social media three days later to announce the exciting arrival with a statement revealing the birth of her daughter, as well as a sweet video documenting her pregnancy journey.

Kardashian, meanwhile, who is currently eight months pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, has been happily sharing her experience being pregnant. Us Weekly exclusively broke the news that the Good American designer was expecting in September 2017. Kardashian confirmed her pregnancy three months later with a sweet black-and-white photo cradling her bump.

