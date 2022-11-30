Honoring her loved ones. Khloé Kardashian sent a gingerbread house to Vanessa Bryant that paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna.

“@khloekardashian Thank you for this sweet gingerbread house! Xo ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Vanessa, 40, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, November 29.

The elaborate holiday treat is shaped as a two-story home with a red door and wreaths on every window. A banner on the top reads “The Bryant Family” while name tags sit on the roof. Vanessa’s nameplate sits with daughters Natalia, 19, Capri, 5, and Bianca, 3, on the left with festive holly above their names. Meanwhile Kobe and Gianna’s names are on the right with little clouds on top of their monikers.

Kardashian, 38, previously sent similar gingerbread houses in 2020 and 2021. The Good American founder and mom Kris Jenner are known for sending the custom creations to friends and family during the holidays. The houses are made by The Solvang Bakery, which sells the handmade creations for upwards of $600. Houses with lights can go for more than $1,500.

The confectionary tribute comes nearly three years after Kobe and Gianna’s deaths. The late NBA star died in January 2020 at the age of 41 alongside his 13-year-old daughter — and seven other passengers — when the helicopter they were traveling on crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California.

After first responders leaked photos from the crash site, Vanessa sued the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Fire Department for damages.

Vanessa told the court that she “never had a panic attack before this,” but she struggled with anxiety and depression after the accident, partly due to the photos surfacing online. “I live in fear every day of being on social media and having these photos pop up,” she said in her deposition. “I want to remember my husband and my daughter the way that they were … I don’t ever want to see these photographs. I have three little girls!”

The philanthropist and her co-plaintiff, Chris Chester (who lost his wife Sarah and their 13-year-old daughter Payton in the crash​), were awarded a combined $31 million on August 24. The court found that first responders shared photos of the bodies of the late basketball icon and his daughter as well as Chester’s loved ones. The model was awarded $16 million and Chester was awarded $15 million.

Vanessa noted that she would donate her $16 million to Kobe and Gianna’s nonprofit, the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation, to “shine a light on Kobe and Gigi’s legacy,” her attorney told the Los Angeles Times.