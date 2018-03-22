Another endorsement! Kim Cattrall showed support for her former Sex and the City costar Cynthia Nixon’s decision to run for New York governor.

“I support & respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices,” Cattrall, 61, tweeted on Thursday, March 22, in response to a fan who asked her to share her take on the news.

I support & respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices. https://t.co/zae7nJ6VFi — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) March 22, 2018

Nixon, 51, announced her gubernatorial run on Monday, March 19, challenging two-term incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo in this year’s Democratic primary. “Our leaders are letting us down. We are now the most unequal state in the entire country with both incredible wealth and extreme poverty,” she said in a video announcement shared on Twitter.

“How did we let this happen? I love New York. I’ve never wanted to live anywhere else. But something has to change,” she continued. “We want our government to work again on health care, ending mass incarceration, fixing our broken subway. We are sick of politicians who care more about headlines and power than they do about us.”

If elected, the Emmy winner would make history as the first female and first openly gay governor of New York.

Cattrall and Nixon’s former costar Kristin Davis also endorsed the actress’ bid. “I am so proud of @CynthiaNixon,” Davis, 53, tweeted on Monday. “No one cares more than she does about EVERY person getting a fair change and a good education. I know that she would be an excellent Governor!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!