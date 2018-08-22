Romantic rendezvous! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are enjoying some R&R on a beautiful beach.

“On vacay he just likes to sleep but I got him out for 5 mins to take a pic,” the KKW Beauty creator, 37, captioned a rare beachside photo with her hubby, 41, via Instagram on Wednesday, August 22. Kardashian flaunted her fit physique and metallic frames as she sat on the “Famous” rapper’s lap.

Although the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star did not disclose the A-list couple’s location, she shared a sultry snapshot of herself on Tuesday, August 21, posing on a yacht in Miami alongside the caption, “Thinking of you.”

Kardashian’s picture comes one day after Us Weekly exclusively revealed that she and West are planning to expand their family of five.

“[They have one last embryo left,” notes a source in the new issue of Us. Another insider added that the pair plan to have their fourth child, a baby boy, by surrogate “soon.” Kardashian and West previously hired a surrogate to carry their third child, daughter Chicago, after Kardashian suffered high-risk pregnancies while carrying daughter North, 5, and son Saint, 2. She also suffered preeclampsia and placenta accreta.

However, the duo are not planning to have more than four children. “I don’t think I could handle more than that,” Kardashian told Elle in April. “My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.”

