Kimye takes Africa! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are making the most out of their stay in Uganda.

The KKW Beauty founder, 37, and the Grammy winner, 41, brought their eldest daughter, North West, along for the trip. The Ugandan tourist board confirmed to Us Weekly that the family is staying in the luxurious Chobe Safari Lodge located “on the banks of the Nile River in Murchison Falls National Park.”

The lodge boasts “36 guest rooms, eight standard luxury tents, seven deluxe tents and six super deluxe tents located close enough to the Nile River that guests can hear the hippos at night,” the tourist board tells Us.

During their stay, West spent time with the President of Uganda, Yoweri K. Museveni, on Monday, October 15. The pair reportedly chatted about African tourism and, according to TMZ, the Yeezy designer revealed that he “has plans to turn part of Uganda into Jurassic Park.”

The “Famous” rapper reportedly also revealed to Museveni, 74, that he wants seven children with Kardashian.

The president took to Twitter later on Monday to rehash his discussion with West. “I welcome American entertainment stars Kanye West and @KimKardashian to Uganda,” he wrote. “I held fruitful discussions with the duo on how to promote Uganda’s tourism and the arts.”

A source exclusively told Us that Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been filming the family during their vacation.

West’s trip to Africa comes amid a busy time. The “I Love it” rapper, who has been open about his mental health battle, was scheduled to sit down with Charlamagne Tha God on Wednesday, October 17, to discuss his health, but the event has since been canceled.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!