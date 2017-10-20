Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s cars were burglarized in the driveway of their mansion in Bel Air on Friday, October 20, the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to Us Weekly. The suspect did not enter their home.

“A witness observed a suspect enter and exit the victim’s vehicle and then flee the location,” an LAPD PIO tells Us. “A second suspect who was hiding in some bushes also fled the location. Suspect No. 1 took personal items from the victim’s vehicle.”

According to TMZ, which was first to report the news, a male suspect ransacked three of the couple’s luxury vehicles at approximately 4 a.m. PT and stole an iPhone belonging to one of their staff members. Their security guard reportedly chased the suspect off the property, though he was caught on the home’s security cameras.

TMZ reported that the perpetrator also trashed a car in the driveway of the couple’s neighbor Kathy Griffin. He reportedly stole the comedian’s purse before ditching it nearby. The burglaries occurred just one day after $50,000 worth of purses and sunglasses were stolen from Mariah Carey‘s mansion in L.A., according to TMZ.

The burglary at Kardashian and West’s home came one year after she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris. As previously reported, a group of armed men broke into the 36-year-old reality star’s hotel room and stole more than $10 million worth of jewelry. Ten people were charged in connection with the crime.

Kardashian opened up about the harrowing experience in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians earlier this month. “Ever since Paris, I just go through this worst case scenario mode in my head,” she explained.

