Kultural obligations await! Kim Kardashian was joined by her husband Kanye West and their daughter North during a special visit to a monastery in Armenia on Thursday, April 9.

The family of three was photographed exploring the Geghard Monastery near Goght, in the province of Kotayk. The medieval religious site was sculpted on the side of a mountain and was dubbed a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Kardashian, 34, also posted a photo with her daughter, 21 months, and husband marveling over a bright orb-like mass in the center of a stone church.

On Friday, April 10, the Kardashian sisters made a somber visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial in the country's capital of Yerevan. Kim, clad in a wide-legged red jumpsuit and Khloe, in an off-the-shoulder blue one-piece, both rested red tulips atop the memorial's eternal flame.

The Kardashians are currently in their ancestral homeland ahead of the 100th anniversary of the genocide executed by the Ottoman Turks of more than 1.5 million Armenians between 1915 to 1923.

Joining Kim, Khloe, Kanye, and Nori during their high-profile trip back to the homeland this week were their cousins Kara and Kourtni Kardashian. See more photos of the Kardashians in Armenia.

Naturally, the American reality stars were greeted by a mob of cheering fans who were excited to meet family members. Kim also graciously posed for selfies with young girls.

Family members Rob and Kourtney Kardashian were also gifted plots of land, which Khloe shared Friday via Facebook.

Khloe and Kim, along with their cousins, met with Armenian Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan on Thursday, April 9, where they said (via the Public Radio of Armenia) that "visiting their historic motherland had been their longtime dream."

The girls also apologized for not knowing the Armenian language while speaking through their interpreter. During their formal sit-down with officials, the Kardashians vowed to continue spreading awareness about the genocide.

