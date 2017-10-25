Ringing in 37 at the happiest place on earth! Kim Kardashian celebrated her birthday at Disneyland on Tuesday, October 24, with Kourtney Kardashian, Larsa Pippen, Tracy Nguyen Romulus and their kids.

An eyewitness tells Us Weekly that the group was there for nearly seven hours and enjoyed popcorn and churros throughout the day. “Besides the rides, including Dumbo and It’s a Small World, they hung out at the Mickey House in Toon Town for 30 minutes, taking pics with Mickey Mouse,” the observer added. “They seemed normal just keeping to themselves.”

After their fun-filled day, Kim wrote on her Instagram Story: “Thank you @disneyland for a magical day.”

Pippen, 43, shared a photo of the entire group, which included Kim’s kids North and Saint; Kourtney’s kids Mason, Penelope and Reign; Pippen’s daughter Sophia; and Romulus’ daughter Ryan. In the shot, the pals pose with Beauty and the Beast characters while a few of the kids donned Mickey Mouse ears and stickers.

#disneyland A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on Oct 24, 2017 at 7:34pm PDT

Kim and Kourtney often frequent the Anaheim park with various family members. In May, the sisters and their kids had a day at the park with Kim’s husband, Kanye West. “Kanye sat by the teacups by himself while Kim and North went on the ride,” an eyewitness told Us at the time. Another added: “Kim was very friendly and rode alone with Penelope and North on the Dumbo. Kanye stayed behind and watched with their group.”

Members of the famous family have been posting on social media in honor of Kim’s birthday, which was on Saturday, October 21. “Happy birthday Keeks!!! Cheers to another year and to being blessed!!! You have no idea how much I love you and look up to you! You’re such an incredible wife, mommy and sister! I’m so grateful for you!,” Khloe Kardashian wrote on Instagram. “May this year be better than your last! May it also just be the beginning! Have the happiest of birthdays my Keeks! 💋”

Kourtney added on Instagram on Saturday: “Happy Birthday Kimberly Noel Kardashian West! I couldn’t imagine life without you by my side. Wishing you the world!”

