Happy birthday! Kim Kardashian and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated Saint West’s 3rd birthday with a series of sweet messages on Instagram on Wednesday, December 5.

“Happy Birthday to my favorite boy my Saint Joon,” the KKW Beauty founder, 38, captioned a picture of her only son pouting on Instagram. “I must have done something really special to deserve having you as my son. I love you to the galaxy and back.”

Kourtney Kardashian expressed her love for her nephew and wished him a happy birthday on her younger sister’s Instagram post.

“Happy happy Birthday my Sainty!! Auntie Kourtney loves you!” she commented.

“I Love you Sainty Joon!!!!!!!!!” Kris Jenner also commented, adding a balloon, cake and heart emoji.

Kendall Jenner simply said, “beautiful boy,” along with a heart.

Some non-blood-related members of the Kardashian-Jenner crew also chimed in to wish the 3-year-old a special day.

“Happy birthday Sainty…sweetest boy!” Kim’s best friend Jonathan Cheban wrote on the Instagram post.

La La Anthony added, “Happy Bday Sainty love u.”

Kim, who shares Saint with husband Kanye West, went all out to throw a Tarzan-themed birthday party for her son and nephew Reign Disick, who will turn 4 on December 14, on Saturday, December 1.

“So the boys are obsessed with Tarzan, and we have a Tarzan-themed birthday party in a jungle in my house,” KKW said in an Instagram video on Saturday as she showed off a hallway filled with jungle-themed accessories. “There is rainforest-themed music all over the house.”

Saint was originally due on Christmas Day, but Kim decided to get induced early after having complications with her pregnancy before daughter North West, 5, was born in June 2013.

“Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West welcomed the arrival of their son this morning,” a statement on her website said at the time. “Mother and son are doing well.”

The couple are also the parents of almost-11-month-old Chicago, who was born via surrogate in January.

