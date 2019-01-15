Kim Kardashian is turning over a new leaf in 2019. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared an update on her many public feuds over the years during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday, January 14.

When Andy Cohen asked Kardashian whether she still has beef with Taylor Swift, the KKW Beauty founder simply responded, “Over it.” She then noted that she has not had any communication with the “Bad Blood” singer, 29, before adding, “I feel like we’ve all moved on.”

The drama between Kardashian and Swift came to a head in 2016 when the latter took issue with the reality star’s husband, Kanye West, referring to her as a “bitch” in his song “Famous.” Kardashian shared recordings on Snapchat of Swift and West, 41, discussing the lyrics of the track over the phone, but the “Delicate” songstress later pointed out that she did not approve the “bitch” line in particular. In response, Kardashian called Swift a snake on Twitter.

“If someone uses name-calling to bully you on social media, and even if a lot of people jump on board with it, that doesn’t have to defeat you,” the former country singer said on stage in May 2018 during one of her Reputation tour stops. “It can strengthen you instead.”

Later on Monday, Cohen, 50, asked Kardashian if she would rather be stuck in an elevator with Swift or Drake, the latter of whom has traded barbs with West several times in recent months after the “In My Feelings” MC, 32, briefly followed the E! personality on Instagram. Kardashian chose Swift and opted not to elaborate on the drama surrounding Drake.

As for her famous family’s feud with Rob Kardashian’s ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna? Kim flippantly responded, “Still in a lawsuit. … We can’t keep up with it all.” And when asked about mom Kris Jenner’s ex Caitlyn Jenner, Kim replied, “We saw her on Christmas Eve. It’s like, new year, drama-free. That’s, like, our motto this year.”

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs on Bravo Sundays through Thursdays at 11 p.m. ET.

