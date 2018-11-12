The sweet scent of success? Kim Kardashian West opened up about what she thinks husband Kanye West smells like — and it’s a very Kimye answer.

“I can’t explain it, but like a rich person,” the reality star, 38, said in an interview with The Cut published on Monday, November 12, while promoting her two newest KKW Beauty perfumes, BODY II, and BODY III.

Kardashian added: “Like … money, I don’t know! He smells like what you think a really expensive, Saint Laurent fragrance campaign would be.”

The Selfish author’s husband of more than four years, whom she shares three kids with — North, 5, Saint, 2, and 9-month-old Chicago — wasn’t the only one who has a signature aroma, according to Kardashian.

“Kendall has no scent — which is a good thing. She’s just always smells fresh and clean, and smells like a supermodel — exactly what you think she would smell like,” Kardashian said of her 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret model sister, Kendall Jenner.

As for her youngest sibling, she noted, that 21-year-old Kylie Jenner “always smells like one of my original fragrances that have gardenias and jasmine.” And her other two sisters? The KKW founder added: “Kourtney smells like all-natural products. Khloé smells like rich oils; very fruity, but rich in scent. She also likes very white florals.”

Kardashian also dished on what fragrance smells like regret.

“In-n-Out cheese fries and a cheeseburger. Or McDonald’s McGriddles. Maybe more McDonald’s because I don’t really regret when I go to In-n-Out,” the E! TV personality explained. “I’m like, ‘Damn that was good and totally worth it.’ But with McDonald’s, I go overboard and get everything, and then feel guilty. Or pancakes with syrup … and bacon … it just smells like all of that.”

