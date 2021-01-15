Time to walk away for good? Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have kept their distance from each other in recent months for the sake of their children, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Kim and Kanye had no option but to live apart in the end because the communication between them had gotten so downright toxic,” the source says. “They went into the latter part of 2020 with the very best of intentions and wanted to find a way to get along when they spent time together. But it reached the point where the bickering turned to nasty blowups and confrontations, and since neither of them wanted the kids exposed to that type of hostility, they [stayed] apart.”

Kardashian, 40, and West, 43, exchanged vows in 2014 and share four kids: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 20 months. Us confirmed during the summer of 2020 that the rapper was working and living primarily in Wyoming, while the KKW Beauty CEO remained in Los Angeles with their kids. In July 2020, the spouses were spotted having an emotional conversation outside of his ranch after West made headlines for controversial comments about abortion and their eldest daughter.

After West’s remarks, Us exclusively revealed that Kardashian was considering her options as she met with divorce attorney Laura Wasser. During the fall of 2020, however, the pair weren’t ready to give up on their marriage.

“Up until early December, Kanye was coming back to Calabasas and trying to play nice with Kim whilst spending time with the kids,” the source tells Us. “They would have their good days of being cordial around each other and enjoying family time, but for the most part it was this practical coexistence that involved very matter-of-fact conversations about what they wanted to do for dinner, what time their therapy session was and how they would take turns to help the kids with schooling.”

Another source told Us that Kardashian and West had a “big fight” last month. “Kanye blew up at Kim and she was really upset,” the source said. “Things between them don’t seem to have healed since that.”

According to a third source, Kardashian has had Wasser on “retainer” for months as she and West quietly work on a settlement agreement.

“Kim wants the divorce settlement finalized before formally filing,” the third source told Us earlier this month, noting Kardashian was “blindsided” when reports about their marital woes made headlines on January 5.

The first source adds that their four kids “don’t know anything about the problems their parents are having” as they are “very used to their dad living in another state.”

Neither Kardashian nor West have publicly commented on their status in recent weeks.