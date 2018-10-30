Sending well wishes. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s personal photographer, Marcus Hyde, has been involved in a car accident, leaving him severely injured.

“Please pray for my friend @MarcusHyde,” the 38-year-old reality star tweeted on Tuesday, October 30, along with a photo that seemingly shows the back of Hyde.

Kardashian added: “I’m trying to find the perfect picture but I don’t want to share them. We were saving these for our book. Angels are surrounding you. I’m praying so hard for you. Please be ok. Please come back @marcushyde.”

According to TMZ, Hyde’s accident took place on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu early morning on Monday, October 29, when he lost control of his vehicle, leading it to go over an embankment. It’s reported that he was airlifted to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center after suffering seizures due to the crash.

Law enforcement officials tell the outlet that Hyde’s condition is currently unknown, but that he suffered a critical head injury. The photographer reportedly had a female passenger in the car who has also been hospitalized. He was driving his Mercedes AMG CLS at the time.

A photo obtained by TMZ shows the Mercedes almost completely destroyed.

Hyde’s most recent Instagram post was a sweet shout-out to Kardashian on her birthday earlier this month. “Happy birthday to the biggest star in the world, loving mother, entrepreneur, & amazing friend,” he captioned a series of photos of the Selfish author.

The photographer has traveled all over the world with Kardashian and her 41-year-old husband. Hyde’s work with the pair — and their family — includes shooting the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s Bo Derek beach photo shoot. He was also behind the lens for the Kardashian-Jenner focused Calvin Klein campaign earlier this year.

