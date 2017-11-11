Throwing shade? Kim Kardashian and North West attended Katy Perry’s concert on Friday, November 11, where they hung out and posed for pictures on the same day that Taylor Swift released Reputation.

Kardashian, 36, and her 4-year-old daughter posed with the pop star backstage, with North wearing adorable pink glittery flamingo sunglasses as the reality star puckered up for the camera. The Selfish author was dressed casually in a gray hoodie — a far contrast from Perry, who looked great in bright makeup.

The timing of the A-list stars hanging out is ironic, given that the two share an arch nemesis in Swift. The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer appears to call out Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, on a new song from Reputation titled “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.” Swift, whose turbulent history with West began in 2009 when he interrupted her acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Music Awards, sings, “It was so nice being friends again. There I was, giving you a second chance / But you stabbed me in the back while shaking my hand.”

Swift openly expressed her displeasure in July 2016 over being mentioned in West’s song “Famous” where he sang, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that bitch famous.” Kardashian defended her husband by releasing snippets of a private phone call with Swift where the 1989 singer appears to be cool with the song. Swift later wrote on Instagram that she was the victim of character assassination, prompting Kardashian to call her a snake.

Perry and Swift have their own shady past, with the two famously feuding as a result of Perry allegedly asking some of Swift’s backup dancers to join her on tour. Swift’s hit “Bad Blood” is rumored to be directed at Perry, while it’s been speculated that “Swish Swish” was the “Teenage Dream” singer’s response.

The KKW beauty founder also posted a few videos from the mommy-daughter night out that showed her singing along to “E.T” — which features West on a remix version of the song.

Kardashian appears to be enjoying spending one on one time with her oldest child while she can — Us Weekly exclusively revealed in July that she and West are expecting their third child via surrogate. The couple also share son Saint, 11 months.

Their new addition will have company, as Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are currently expecting their first children as well.

