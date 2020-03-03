Kim Kardashian spoke out after her daughter North West was accused of copying viral sensation ZaZa.

North, 6, delivered a surprise performance at her father Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 8 show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday, March 2. While many social media users gushed over the adorable moment, ZaZa’s parents pointed out similarities between North’s song and their daughter’s hit “What I Do?”

“We take PRIDE in creativity, and believe whether a child’s involved or an adult… creativity deserves RESPECT/homage!” the 4-year-old’s parents wrote on her Instagram account on Monday. “What @kimkardashian (Kanye west) are doing with their daughter… with the inspiration of ZaZa & our family in mind is okay… we not mad BUT PLS SHOW LOVE AND SUPPORT TO THE ORIGINAL FIRST!!! We admire Kanye west, and adore his journey. However, we don’t wanna feel like our daughter’s journey in the world of entertainment is being STIFLED. THANK YOU!”

Kardashian, 39, gracefully responded in the comments section of the post, writing, “We love you, North is a huge fan and records in the studio all the time with her dad and is inspired by ZaZa and loves Lay Lay too! Todays performance of North’s remix of ZaZa’s song was something she asked to do at the last minute and a complete surprise. I didn’t mean to not give credit where credit was due. Would love for the girls to meet soon.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also gave ZaZa a shout-out via Twitter: “I’m so proud of my Northie!!!!!! Her 1st performance had me in tears! She had an impromptu performance on stage at her dads Yeezy Season 8 fashion show! Shout out to Zaza!!! @redcarpetZaZa North hopes you like the remix!!!”

ZaZa’s parents later forgave the Kardashian-West family, writing on her Instagram Stories, “All love, all good. Thanks to ZaZa-Gang for all the support!”

ZaZa went viral in 2019 after appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and showing off her dance moves for Ellen DeGeneres’ DJ, Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

North, meanwhile, has performed with West, 42, at several of his Sunday Services. She adorably stole the show on Monday when she took the stage at his fashion event to rap as models walked the runway.