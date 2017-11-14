Nicki Minaj shared a racy photo from the cover of Paper magazine on Tuesday, November 14, in the hopes of one-upping Kim Kardashian and breaking the Internet — and the reality star approves!

The rapper, 34, is featured in a “Minaj a Trois” with three different versions of herself in the photo shot by Ellen von Unwerth. The first Minaj, with black hair, is seated topless and wearing pasties on her breasts, while the second Minaj has a blonde ponytail and leans over and grabs her breast, and a third Minaj, with her blonde locks flowing, kneels at her crotch with her tongue out.

Wanna Minaj? @papermagazine 🧐👅 photos by @ellenvonunwerth #BreakTheInternet edition A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Nov 14, 2017 at 6:07pm PST

“Wanna Minaj?” the “Anaconda” singer captioned the photo on Instagram, adding the hashtag #breaktheinternet.

Kardashian, 37, the star for whom the phrase “break the Internet” was invented, liked Minaj’s photo and commented with three fire emojis.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star caused a sensation back in 2014 with her own Paper cover — photographed by Jean-Paul Goude — that showed her naked, greased up and shot from behind with the words Break the Internet inscribed below her butt.

She went on to cause a social media meltdown again two years later when she shared a naked bathroom selfie — and ended up winning the first ever Break the Internet Webby Award.

“To put it simply, Kim Kardashian has mastered the Internet, she controls the Internet and I’m hoping she’ll announce her presidency right now because our choices are very thin,” tech journalist Kara Swisher said before presenting the mom of two with the award. “Although hard-working, savvy, sophisticated and family focussed, she’s become a media mogul for the new millennium.”

“Nude selfies ’til I die,” Kardashian told the crowd in her acceptance speech.

