Kim Kardashian Returns to Paris Two Years After Robbery

Back to Paris. Kim Kardashian returned to the city of lights with her husband, Kanye West, for the first time since her 2016 robbery.

“Thank you Paris for the emotional trip back!” the 37-year-old reality star tweeted on Thursday, June 21. “I couldn’t have come for a better reason….off to Teyana’s listening party in LA now! 2 major experiences in 2 countries all in the same day!”

Kardashian and West, 41, stepped out in Paris on Thursday to attend Virgil Abloh’s first collection for Louis Vuitton at the spring/summer 2019 menswear fashion show. The couple sat front row alongside Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, with whom she welcomed 4-month-old daughter Stormi in February.

“Congrats @virgilabloh on your history making @LouisVuitton Men’s Show!” Kardashian added on Twitter. “I’m wearing Virgil’s collection in these pics!!!”

Back in October 2016, the KKW Beauty creator was gagged and robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel. The thieves stole more than $10 million in jewelry from Kardashian, who was in town for Paris Fashion Week. Kardashian was not wearing any jewelry or accessories on her recent trip to France.

“Automatically your stomach drops. It’s a feeling you can’t explain. And I knew that was it for me. Hundred percent [knew I was going to die],” Kardashian said of the incident during an April 2017 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I said a prayer, I’m like, ‘I know I’m going to heaven. I hope my kids are OK, my husband.’ I don’t want to cry, you’re making me cry. But it does happen really fast. It was a good seven or eight minutes of torture, but when I look back and analyze it, I’m like, ‘OK, they weren’t really aggressive.’ It could have been way worse.”

“I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me,” she continued. “I don’t want to start crying, but I know that was so meant to happen to me… I’m such a different person. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things. I was definitely materialistic before, not that there’s anything bad with having things and working hard to get those things and I’m really proud of everyone around me that’s successful. But I’m so happy that my kids get this me and that this is who I’m raising my kids [to be]. Because I just don’t care about that stuff anymore, I really don’t.” (Kardashian and West have three children: North, 5, Saint, 2, and 5-month-old Chicago.)

Us Weekly confirmed in January 2017 that several suspects were arrested in connection with Kardashians’ robbery. Ten people were arrested, including Michael Madar, the brother of Kardashian’s Paris driver for the October 2016 visit, who sometimes drove the Selfish author himself. He was released from police custody without charges in January 2017, a spokesman for UNIC Worldpass car service told Us at the time. Another suspect was arrested in connection to the case in April.

