Kim Kardashian revealed her hot, post-baby swimsuit body, and Kendra Wilkinson is expecting her second child with husband Hank Baskett: See Us Weekly's top 5 stories from Oct. 17 in the roundup!

1. Kim Kardashian Reveals Hot, Curvy Post-Baby Swimsuit Body in Instagram Photo

Reality TV's most famous booty is back on full display! Kim Kardashian shared her most revealing, sexiest post-baby body selfie so far on Instagram late Wednesday, Oct. 16. Four months after the birth of daughter North West, the 32-year-old gave fans what they want: A bathing suit self-portrait! Clutching her iPhone, the currently blonde E! star gives a sultry sideways glance in a skimpy one-piece which shows off her world-famous booty and a startling amount of sideboob.

2. Exclusive: Kendra Wilkinson Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby With Husband Hank Baskett!

Baby No. 2 is on the way! Kendra Wilkinson is expecting her second child with husband Hank Baskett, a source exclusively confirms to Us Weekly. The reality star and former Playboy model, 28, is around eight weeks pregnant.

3. Exclusive: James Franco Helps Fan Get Back at Ex-Boyfriend With PDA Photo

Is there anything James Franco can't do? During an Oct. 7 photo shoot at a private Beverly Hills home, the actor-writer-director-professor became a heartbreak hero.

4. Kanye West Reacts to Kim Kardashian's Sexy, Post-Baby Bathing Suit Selfie

Honey, he's home! Kim Kardashian's sexy, super-revealing bathing suit selfie — in which she showed off her post-baby booty in a skimpy white one-piece — sent fans into a tizzy on Wednesday, Oct. 16. But no one was more excited by the photo than the reality star's boyfriend, Kanye West.

5. Melissa McCarthy's Elle Cover Controversy: Magazine Releases Statement

The heat is on! Not everyone loves Melissa McCarthy's Elle cover for its November Women in Hollywood issue. In fact, a significant number of fans are irate over the fashion glossy's decision to photograph her swathed in an overcoat, her face partially concealed by her hair — especially in comparison to the magazine's other cover girls that month, all of whom are much more exposed in their photos.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!