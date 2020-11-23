A true wordsmith! Kim Kardashian celebrated the 10th anniversary of Kanye West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy by sharing a poem that he wrote for her while making the 2010 album.

“For those that don’t know the story behind ‘Lost In the World’…Kanye couldn’t come up with some of the lyrics but then realized he had them in a poem he had written me that was my birthday card he gave me for my 30th birthday,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, November 22. “He took the poem he wrote me and made it the song. I keep everything!”

Alongside a black-and-white present-day photo of the couple, Kardashian shared two close-up photos of the Grammy winner’s handmade card, which he prefaced with, “Late is better than never!” and signed, “Love 4ever Yeezy” using a gold marker.

“You’re my devil / You’re my angel / You’re my heaven / You’re my hell,” the poem began. “You’re my now / You’re my forever / You’re my freedom / You’re my jail / You’re my lies / You’re my truth / You’re my war / You’re my truce / You’re my questions / You’re my proof / You’re my stress and you’re my masseuse.”

On the opposite side of the card, West drew himself and “Kimmy” as stick figures, giving himself sunglasses and a bowtie and her “little hands,” a Birkin bag and Louboutin heels. He also sketched a G6 jet and a yacht (which he misspelled as “yaught”) surrounding them.

The rapper, 43, recorded “Lost in the World” with Bon Iver and made it the penultimate track on My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, one of his most critically acclaimed releases to date.

Kardashian’s post on Sunday came months after her six-year marriage to West hit a rough patch in the midst of his presidential campaign. (His name failed to appear on the ballot in most states, and he only received approximately 60,000 votes.)

While on the campaign trail, the Yeezy designer, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016, revealed that he and the reality star had considered aborting their now-7-year-old daughter, North. The pair also share sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 18 months, and daughter Chicago, 2.

“She is continuing to support him and does her best to understand him and where he is coming from,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in September. “She knows he is unconventional and has always known that.”