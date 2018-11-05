Fake news? Kim Kardashian says ex Ray J’s confessions about her sex life are bald-faced lies.

The 38-year-old’s insult came when a Twitter user speculated that her 37-year-old ex’s comments show he’s suffering from low self-esteem.

“Or shows he’s a pathological liar,” Kardashian replied on Sunday, November 4, adding three crying-laughing emoji. “You actually believe this story? It’s too funny to me!”

Ray J made the comments at a party in London on Thursday, November 1, while promoting his new single, “Right on Time.”

“Kim and I had fun times, marathon sessions,” he said, according to The Sun. “But she didn’t like getting sweaty and would stop to do her makeup if she did. She liked to look dope during sex, the right lighting, setting the mood.”

The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star revealed other details from the bedroom, telling his audience that Kardashian would order out for pizza during their hookups, that she would have Cristal chilled to 22 degrees, and that she would always stop to answer the phone when mom Kris Jenner called.

He also claimed Kardashian had a “red Louis Vuitton trunk of sex toys” and spent around $100,000 on thongs.

It’s not the first time the singer has gossiped about his relationship with the reality star, which lasted from 2003 to 2006 and infamously culminated in a sex tape released by Vivid Entertainment. While appearing on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017, for instance, Ray J claimed Kardashian cheated on him. “Put it like this, we were both players,” he said on the show. “We were both cheaters.”

After breaking up with Ray J, Kardashian dated Kanye West and married the rapper in 2014. They have three children together. Meanwhile, Ray J married Princess Love in 2016, and the couple welcomed their first child in May.

