A platinum blonde Kim Kardashian flashes plenty of skin on the cover of Vogue India’s March issue. But the interview is revealing too.

When asked about the best qualities for each sibling —including Kourtney, 38, Khloe, 33, Rob, 30, Kendall, 22, and Kylie, 20 the 37-year-old didn’t hold back.

“My brother’s sense of humor. Kendall’s sweetness. Khloe’s I-dont-give-a-f—k attitude,” Kim shared. “Kourtney’s savviness around finances. Kylie’s ability to just go for it and not care what other people’s opinions are.” She added that mom Kris Jenner is “nurturing.”

While Kim gushed that she wouldn’t change anything about “perfect” Kardashian matriarch Jenner, 62, there are some qualities she could do without when it comes to her brothers and sisters. “Maybe Kourtney’s stubbornness. And Khloe’s getting too sensitive. I would take away Kendall’s anxiety. Kylie’s ‘I don’t care, I know what I’m doing’ thing and probably my brother’s moodiness.”

According to the Daily Mail, Kim also opened up about how she envisioned her future. And it didn’t involve TV shows, clothing lines, perfumes and cosmetics. “I thought I was just going to run my clothing store,” she said, referring to Dash. “I didn’t think [the show] would go beyond season 1 or 2.”

Meanwhile, Keeping Up With the Kardashians is currently in its 14th season.

“We didn’t even know what we were starting, but we knew we were in it together,” she mused. “We definitely made so many mistakes. At first, we would be involved in anything. But it helped us work our way up to now, to launching a beauty brand completely by myself and funding it all.”

Kim also spoke about Caitlyn Jenner, who announced she was transitioning in 2014.

“There are so many topics that we talk about that relevant in the world,” she explained. “I mean, there’s so many people that have come to me and said, ‘You know what? My father transitioned, too. And I think about that. If we can help one person with what is going on in our lives, that is so worth it.”

Catelynn revealed in November that he hasn’t spoken to Kim in a year.

