Cheeky! Although Kim Kardashian has been silent on social media in recent months, her company Kimoji launched an Instagram account December 13 — and filled followers’ feeds with a few NSFW posts.

DECEMBER 16 A post shared by KIMOJI (@kimoji) on Dec 14, 2016 at 6:24pm PST

Among the account’s four images, each posted three times, one video posted on December 15 features a woman bent over in front of a Christmas tree, twerking in Kimoji “Savage” underwear.

While it’s unclear who is dancing in the provocative clip, Kardashian herself is no stranger to the popular dance. The reality star, 36, posted a video of herself twerking in the water on Instagram August 20, revealing that makeup artist Hrush Achemyan helped her master the move. "LOL she taught me how 2 twerk on this trip,” Kardashian wrote. “So I'm posting it for her 😜”

In honor of @styledbyhrush birthday a month ago LOL she taught me how to twerk on this trip so I'm posting it for her ? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 20, 2016 at 7:47am PDT

The racy video isn’t the only post on the Kimoji account that has fans talking. A photo posted December 15 of three women in the “Savage” underwear has eagle-eyed viewers guessing that one of the ladies may be the Selfish author herself — and that the two others are sisters Khloé Kardashian, 32, and Kylie Jenner, 19. (No faces are visible in any of the photos or videos).

DECEMBER 16 A post shared by KIMOJI (@kimoji) on Dec 15, 2016 at 7:03pm PST

The mom of North, 3, and Saint, 12 months, has stayed off of her social media accounts since she was horrifically robbed at gunpoint in Paris October 6. Although a photo was posted on Kardashian's Facebook account October 31 to promote her collaboration with LuMee phone cases, an insider told Us Weekly that the now-removed image was posted in error. Added the source: "She’s still figuring out when is the right time for her to come back."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!