Real Housewives of Atlanta fans are outraged that Kim Zolciak asked her 20-year-old daughter Brielle Biermann to flash a breast on Snapchat.

In the now-deleted clip, filmed on Saturday, November 18, the mother of six appeared to be chatting with Khloé Kardashian, who is expecting her first child with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson. “I’m thankful I don’t have a f—king sister because I’d be really pissed in all my pregnancies,” said the 39-year-old reality star, referring to how Khloé’s siblings Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner both have babies on the way.

“Show Khloe how big her tits are gonna be,” Zolciak told her eldest child, who then proceeded to lift her shirt.

Viewers quickly took to Twitter to voice their disgust.

“@kimzolciak why are you encouraging your daughter @BrielleZolciak to flash her boob then you post it to social media for all to see??! Truly disgraceful,” wrote one person. Added another: “Your awful parenting keeps us all entertained and disgusted with today’s society.” A third person deemed the video: “So disgusting.”

At one point in the deleted-clip, Brielle was heard saying, “They’re gonna sue us for sexual harassment like everyone else in the world.” That’s when Zolciak chimed in: “Poor Ryan Seacrest, did you see that today?”

As previously reported, Seacrest released a statement on November 17 denying sexual misconduct claims made by a former wardrobe stylist. “If I made her feel anything but respected, I am truly sorry,” the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost told Us Weekly in a statement. “I dispute these reckless allegations and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquires that my result. I treat all my colleagues with kindness, dignity, and understanding, this is a principle that’s core to who I am.”

Us Weekly broke Khloé’s baby news in October — but neither the reality star, 33, nor Thompson, 26, have confirmed the pregnancy.

