Ryan Seacrest released a statement on Friday, November 17, denying sexual misconduct claims made by a former wardrobe stylist.

The allegation was made by the stylist who worked at E! News with the Live With Kelly and Ryan host, according to The Hollywood Reporter, but the details of her accusation have not been made public.

“Recently, someone that worked as a wardrobe stylist for me nearly a decade ago at E! News, came forward with a complaint suggesting I behaved inappropriately toward her,” Seacrest, 42, said in a statement to Us Weekly on Friday. “If I made her feel anything but respected, I am truly sorry.”

“I dispute these reckless allegations and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result,” he continued. “I treat all my colleagues with kindness, dignity, and understanding, as this is a principle that’s core to who I am. Throughout my 25 years in the entertainment industry, the majority of my co-workers have been women, and I’ve endeavored to foster a positive work environment of mutual respect and courtesy, as that’s how I believe it should be.”

“I’m distraught that anyone or any situation would call that into question,” he concluded. “I’m proud of my workplace reputation, and believe my track record will speak for itself. I’m an advocate for women. I will continue to support their voices.”

A spokesperson for E! confirmed to Variety that the channel is investigating the allegations and THR reports that the alleged victim had requested a substantial financial payment in exchange for her silence.

The news comes in the wake of multiple sexual misconduct allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, directors James Toback and Brett Ratner, and actors including Kevin Spacey, Jeremy Piven, Ed Westwick and Louis C.K.

