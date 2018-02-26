Kim Zolciak and her husband, Kroy Biermann, gifted daughter Brielle Biermann a rose gold gun for her 21st birthday.

“Look Kash gave me his present!” Brielle said in a Snapchat on Monday, February 26, of her 5-year-old brother handing her a box covered in Disney wrapping paper. “Should I open it? You can open it. Open it. What’d you get me? That’s literally the first thing he did.”

“What is it?” Kash said. “Oh, I know what it is! It’s a gun.”

Brielle seemed surprised and replied, “It’s a gun? You bought me a gun?”

“No, he did! Right there!” Kash explains, seemingly pointing to Kroy, who adopted Brielle after he married Zolciak in November 2011. (He also adopted her 16-year-old daughter Ariana, and in addition to Kash the couple are parents to KJ, 6, and 4-year-old twins Kaia and Kane).

Brielle, who documented her 21st birthday weekend in Miami via social media, then posted a photo of her new handgun, writing, “rose gold gun!!! thanks papa.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s gift to her daughter comes just weeks after she made headlines for buying her children bulletproof backpacks following the Parkland, Florida, school shooting earlier this month.

“I just asked Kroy what can we do as parents to protect our children everyday in this crazy sad world,” Zolciak, 39, captioned an Instagram photo of a Guard Dog Security backpack that costs $114.29 on February 15. “He said, ‘best thing we could do for now is get bullet proof book bags.’ You know I just did! It’s better than not having anything at all. Just thought I would share with you guys. I just found this first on Amazon so I bought it. It’s certified.”

