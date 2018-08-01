Kash and Sinn are getting reacquainted! Kim Zolciak shared a trio of new photos of her 5-year-old son spending time with their rescue dog, who bit the boy more than a year ago.

“These 2 melt my heart,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 55, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, July 31. “@kashbiermann loves Sinn so much. I was just snapping away a minute ago watching these 2 and here are a couple of them #TrueLove #BlessedGrateful.”

Kash hangs out with Sinn on the dog’s bed in the three snaps. He even gives the pup a sweet kiss and later caresses one of his paws.

Zolciak revealed on Instagram in April 2017 that her son underwent emergency surgery after sustaining “very traumatic injuries” from Sinn biting his face. The next month, she posted a close-up photo of Kash’s swollen, bruised cheeks, but assured fans that he was recuperating well.

“I’m feeling so blessed,” the Bravo personality wrote on Instagram that August. “Kash’s face was broken and had to be pieced literally back together. … This is nothing short of a divine intervention. Thank you for all your prayers you have no idea how much they truly helped! Upwards and Onwards.”

Despite the incident, Zolciak and her husband, Kroy Biermann, decided to keep Sinn. They later surprised Kash with a pit bull named Sailor as a present for his fifth birthday in August 2017.

The Don’t Be Tardy star and Biermann, 32, also share Brielle, 21, Ariana, 16, KJ, 7, and twins Kane and Kaia, 4. Brielle and Ariana are the reality star’s daughters from a previous relationship, but the athlete adopted them in 2013.

