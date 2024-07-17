Happy birthday, Queen Camilla!

The queen consort turns 77 on Wednesday, July 17, and she was shown plenty of love from her husband, King Charles III, and the Prince and Princess of Wales on her special day.

“🎂 Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy Birthday today!” shared the official Buckingham Palace X account, which documents updates from the king and queen, alongside a photo of Camilla posing during a royal visit to Guernsey the day before.

🎈Birthday celebrations started early in Guernsey yesterday … pic.twitter.com/5HRhZNfg2z — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 17, 2024

In another post, the palace shared a sweet video of Camilla being serenaded with a rendition of “Happy Birthday to You” by schoolchildren from Sark School in Guernsey on Tuesday, July 16.

In the clip, Camilla can be seen smiling happily as the children sing to her in Sercquiais, a local Norman dialect spoken in Guernsey.

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton also wished Camilla a happy birthday via X.

“Wishing Her Majesty a very Happy Birthday!” the Prince and Princess of Wales’ X account wrote alongside a photo of the queen taken by Kate, 42, for the cover of a July 2022 edition of Country Life magazine.

Wishing Her Majesty a very Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/7rvr2Q5Rj9 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2024

The sweet photo shows Camilla posing in the garden of her private home, Ray Mill House in Wiltshire, England, with a basket of flowers.

Camilla asked Kate to photograph her for the special cover, which commemorated her 75th birthday in 2022.

Country Life editor Mark Hedges said at the time that he asked Camilla if she had any thoughts about who should photograph her for the cover. “She immediately replied, ‘Oh I’d quite like Catherine to do it.’ I spent the next three or four minutes desperately racking my brain trying to think of a professional photographer called Catherine,” he said, according to The Telegraph. “Then suddenly I grasped what she meant — one of the most amazing things that could happen. I found it one of the easier things to nod my head at.”

On Tuesday, Camilla was spotted wearing a bandage on her right ankle during her visit to Guernsey in the Channel Islands.

Us Weekly understands that Camilla, 76, suffered a minor sprain to her ankle during her and Charles’ royal visit to Jersey, also in the Channel Islands, the day before.