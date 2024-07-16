Queen Camilla is reportedly fighting through an ankle injury.

The queen consort was spotted wearing a bandage on her right ankle on Tuesday, July 16, during a royal visit with her husband King Charles III to the island of Guernsey in the Channel Islands.

Camilla, 76, is said to have suffered a sprained ankle during her and Charles’ royal visit to Jersey, also in the Channel Islands, according to several royal reporters.

Sky News’ royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills wrote via X on Tuesday, “Queen Camilla is wearing a bandage on her ankle because of an ankle sprain. But she’s still on walkabout with the King in Guernsey.”

The Times of London’s royal editor Kate Mansey echoed Mills, writing via X: “Camilla is wearing a bandage on her right foot after spraining her ankle yesterday.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

According to Buckingham Palace, Tuesday’s two-day royal visit to Jersey and Guernsey — self-governing island territories for which the U.K. is responsible — “highlights the special and historic relationship between the Channel Islands and the Royal Family, which stretches back centuries.”

Tuesday’s engagements in Guernsey are expected to celebrate the island’s local culture and history, as well as its commitment to “supporting biodiversity, sustainability and combatting climate change,” the palace shared via X.

The royal couple last visited the islands in 2012 during the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations to mark her 60th anniversary as monarch.

During Monday’s visit to Jersey, Charles, 75, who recently had his own health issues after being diagnosed with cancer, joined a meeting of the States Assembly, the island’s elected parliament.

“My wife and I have such happy recollections of the welcome we received when we were last here in 2012, to mark the Diamond Jubilee of my late mother,” Charles said. “During that visit we met so many Islanders and learned of the high regard and affection in which she was held, and also a great deal about your beautiful and unique island. We look forward to doing so again today during our time here in St Helier.”

The late queen herself last visited the islands in 2005.