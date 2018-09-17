Kirstie Alley wants to set the record straight. The actress spoke out in a new interview about rumors that her longtime friend John Travolta is gay.

“No, I don’t [believe it],” she said on “The Dan Wootton Interview” podcast on Sunday, September 16. “I know him pretty well — and I know the love.”

Two male masseurs accused the Grease star, 64, of sexual misconduct in since-dismissed lawsuits filed in 2012. Travolta has also denied claims that he had a sexual relationship with his former male pilot.

Despite the accusations, Alley, 67, has nothing but admiration for her Look Who’s Talking costar. She said on Sunday that they “sort of fell in love with each other” on the set of the 1989 movie.

“It wasn’t a sexual relationship because I’m not going to cheat on my husband [Parker Stevenson],” she said. “But you know, I think there are things that are way worse than sexual relationships, than cheating on someone that way. I consider what I did even worse because I actually let myself fall in love with him and stay in love with him for a long time.”

The Celebrity Big Brother U.K. star said not acting on her feelings for Travolta was “one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.” She noted that he ultimately reunited with his now-wife, Kelly Preston, once “it became very apparent that I wasn’t going anywhere, I was staying married.”

Still, Alley admitted that she flirted with the American Crime Story alum “like crazy” again when they reunited for the 1990 sequel, Look Who’s Talking Too.

“Kelly came up to me — and they were married then — she said, ‘Um, why are you flirting with my husband?’” Alley recalled, though the couple did not wed until 1991. “That was sort of when I had to make a decision. Are you going to be this girl that’s not only married, but he’s now married and … you’re still acting like you’re together somehow when you’re not? It was sort of kooky, so I made that decision and that was pretty much the end of that.”

These days, the Golden Globe winner said she is still close friends with Travolta and Preston, 55. “They live next door to me!” she said. “We’d come through the fence. It’s pretty funny.”

