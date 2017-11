Wendy Williams Explains Fainting Incident (RADAR Online)

Kylie Jenner Dressed as an Angel for Halloween (Star Magazine)

Jeremy Piven Denies Sexual Assault Allegations (OK! Magazine)

Kit Harington’s ‘Gunpowder’ Picked Up By HBO (Men’s Fitness)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!