Jackson James Rice’s death made headlines — and rocked the kite foil racing community — in June after he passed away at the age of 18.

The late athlete’s father, Darren Rice, confirmed his son’s death on Saturday, June 15, after an accident in Faleloa, Ha’apai. Jackson died of a suspected shallow water blackout, which is a loss of consciousness when a diver suffers hypoxia or a lack of oxygen in water.

“I was blessed with the most amazing brother in the whole world, and it pains me to say that he’s passed away,” Jackson’s sister, Lily Rice, wrote via Facebook on Sunday, June 16. “He was an amazing kite foiler and he would have made it to the Olympics and come out with a big shiny medal … he made so many amazing friends all over the world.”

Prior to his death, Jackson was set to represent Tonga, where he grew up, as a kite foil racer in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Who Was Jackson James Rice?

Jackson, who went by the nickname J.J., was an up-and-coming kite foil racer who moved from the United States to Tonga with his family when he was 2 years old. He qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics by finishing eighth at the 2023 Sail Sydney event in December. He was the only Tongan athlete to make it to the Olympic Games in the sport.

What Is Kite Foil Racing?

Kite Foil racing is a form of kiteboarding. Athletes use a kite to propel their board in the water and get through a course as quickly as possible. In kit foil racing specifically, the board has a hydrofoil under it which gives surfers the ability to rise about the surface of the water.

When Did It Become an Olympic Sport?

The inaugural kiteboarding competition was held in Maui in 1998. Kiteboarding and kite foil racing appeared at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games for the first time in Buenos Aires. The 2024 Paris Olympics in July will mark the debut of the sport on the grand stage.

How Long Was Jackson a Kite Foil Racer?

Jackson shared a video of himself kite foil racing at age 13 in a May episode of Australia’s That Pacific Sports Show. “A really good friend of mine brought a foil out, he gave me a go and I was just instantly hooked on it,” he said of his introduction to the sport. “I’ve been doing it ever since.”

When Did Jackson Die?

Jackson died on June 16 following a free-diving accident off a boat. His body was found at 12:15 p.m. on the seafloor by other divers under the vessel, Matangi Tonga Online reported at the time. Efforts to resuscitate Jackson were unsuccessful.

What Is Jackson’s Cause of Death?

Jackson’s official cause of death has not been confirmed, but it is suspected that he passed away after not getting enough oxygen during his free dive.