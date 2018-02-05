No tackling here! Kris Jenner accidentally fell into Chrissy Teigen’s table during a Super Bowl party on Sunday, February 4 — and broke it.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 32, documented the hilarious accident on Snapchat. “If anyone’s in the market for a slightly used table, the Kris Jenner just fell into it,” she said.

Teigen, who is pregnant with her second child, then panned to Jenner. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 62, laughed off the incident, but had to ice her arm in the aftermath.

“Very extremely valuable right now. If anyone is willing to make a bid on this we’re willing to let it go,” the momager said.

Teigen chimed in: “Kris, what happened over here?”

“Well, this is where I did a face plant,” Jenner said. “This is also very valuable.”

Hours before the big game, in which the Philadelphia Eagles won against the New England Patriots 41-33, Jenner confirmed that her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, gave birth to a health baby girl on February 1. “God is SO good!! I am so excited and thrilled to welcome another precious baby girl to our beautiful, ever growing family. We are blessed beyond belief!” she captioned a video of Kylie, 20, and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, hugging.

The Lip Kit founder never officially announced her pregnancy, revealing on Sunday that she wanted to keep it private because she “needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way” that she knew how.

