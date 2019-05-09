Seeing double! Madame Tussauds New York will soon unveil wax figures for the Kardashian and Jenner ladies, but Kris Jenner couldn’t contain her excitement as she gave fans a first look at the statues of her and Kourtney Kardashian — and they’re the spitting images of the mother-daughter duo.

“How amazing is this!? Our new wax figures at @nycwax #madametussaudsnewyork, opening Tuesday! Me, Kourtney, Kim, Kylie, Khloé and Kendall will all have our wax figures together for the first time,” the self-proclaimed momager, 63, captioned a series of pictures of the wax figures.

In one photo, Kris — wearing the exact same outfit as her figure — and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, posed with the two wax figures. “Kourtney! We look so real,” Jenner gushed in an Instagram Story. “I actually thought you were going to start talking! Fabulous! Thank you so much, Madame Tussauds, wow, what an honor!”

Celebrities flooded the comments section of Jenner’s post to rave about how life-like the wax figures look. “Omg i want one! lol,” hairstylist Jen Atkin wrote. “EPIC,” added Lisa Rinna.

Fans also got in on the fun. “Will the real Kris Jenner please stand up,” one commenter wrote with a nod to Kris’ figure sitting in a chair. Another chimed in: “Great execution. The best wax figures ever. You both look amazing ♥️”

While Kourtney and Kris’ wax figures were spot on, there have been dozens of other unveilings at Madame Tussauds that have gone horribly wrong — including holiday masks of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan.

The chain tourist attraction attempted to draw royal fans into their Berlin location in December 2018 by hiring workers to wear the disguise themselves as the couple and roam around the museum, however, the attraction looked nothing like the duke, 34, and the duchess, 37. On Twitter user even wrote at the time: “These prince harry and meghan markle wax figures are what you see right before you die.”

