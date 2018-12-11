Madame Tussauds just unveiled its newest presentation of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan — and suffice it to say, it definitely does not do the royal couple any justice!

The museum chain in Berlin is offering a new attraction for the holiday season: impersonators wearing wax masks depicting the faces of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The actors have been seen mingling in the local area, greeting — and frightening — onlookers.

Twitter users had a lot of opinions — and they certainly didn’t hold back. One person quipped, “Someone at MT really hates Prince Harry,” while another wondered, “But why does Harry look like a bobblehead tho?” Another simply deadpanned, “These prince harry and meghan markle wax figures are what you see right before you die.”

However, others weren’t as skeptical, with one fan writing, “I can appreciate the sentiment. It’s their way of showing love and support.”

This wasn’t the first time Madame Tussauds hired people to rock the eerily convincing masks of the royal couple. In August, the wax museum hired actors to walk around London and pretend to be the pregnant Duchess, 37, and Prince Harry, 34.

