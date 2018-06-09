A loyal mom! Kris Jenner opened up about how her daughter Khloé Kardashian is doing in the wake of the cheating scandal surrounding her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

As Us Weekly previously reported, the Revenge Body host, 33, and Thompson, 27, are “fully back together,” after news broke in April that he had been unfaithful to her while she was pregnant with their first child, daughter True.

Jenner said on Friday, June 8, that she trusted her daughter’s decision to stay with the NBA star. “Tristan, yeah. He’s great. Yeah, he’s good,” Jenner said. “I think you just have to be there for your kid and follow their lead. I’m not in that relationship or in that situation, so I really trust Khloé. She’s so smart, and such a great girl, and she’ll figure it out.”

The nine-time grandma added that her youngest grandchild, True, is “amazing” and “a beautiful combination” of her parents. The Good American founder stayed in Ohio after welcoming her baby girl in April, but Jenner is looking forward to seeing them again.

“I don’t think she’s back yet,” Jenner, 62, said at the Moschino Spring Summer 2019 Resort Collection in L.A. “When she comes back, I’ll be thrilled, yes, of course. I miss her. I need to get my hands on that little True. I’ve been there a couple times, so getting my fill and we FaceTime every day. So it’s a lot of fun.”

The E! personality’s youngest child, Kylie Jenner, also welcomed a daughter, Stormi Webster, in February. “Kylie’s the best mom. She’s good. She’s a really good mommy,” she said about the makeup mogul. Kim Kardashian welcomed daughter Chicago West in January, so the family is filled with newborns.

“I think they all ask each other for advice, like you would your girlfriends or anybody else, and I think they have a great support system,” the matriarch told Us of her kids. “We all come to each other. It depends on what’s going on that day, which is wild, as you can imagine on a daily. I think it just depends on what’s going on.”

Jenner has her hands full with her children and their babies but she said her secret weapon is to keep sweet treats in her home so that they always come to visit her. “I keep really good cookies in stock for snacks. So they’re always coming over every day to get the dinosaur cookies,” she said. “That’s probably my biggest secret right now.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!