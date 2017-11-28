One big happy family! Kris Jenner revealed she misses playing house with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

In a sneak peek for her Tuesday, November 28, appearance on Steve Harvey’s talk show, the 61-year-old momager played a game called “Kris’ Choice” in which she was asked to choose between two options for each question and select which one she would rather do.

“Would you live with Kim and Kanye again, or lose your assistant for a week?” the 60-year-old host asked.

“That’s easy — live with Kim and Kanye again,” the Kardashian Jenner Communications CEO replied instantly. “In a heartbeat. I actually miss them!”

As previously reported, the KKW Beauty founder, 37, and the Grammy winner, 40, moved in with Jenner in 2013 and stayed for nearly two years while they were renovating their Bel-Air estate. The couple moved in again with Jenner in the fall of 2015 for another six months during another remodel.

“Kim and Kanye and North and Saint, my grandchildren, they live with me and I feel like they’re never going to leave,” the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch teased while speaking on a panel at the NATPE Television conference in Miami in January 2016. “They just don’t leave. My kids do not leave.”

As Us Weekly exclusively reported, Kardashian and West also lived with Jenner in December 2016 while the “Famous” rapper recovered following his nine-day hospital stay in November for extreme exhaustion.

“Kim has spent the last few days at Kris’ house with the kids. The kids were there during Kanye’s hospitalization and are very happy there,” a source told Us at the time. “Kim really wants to protect the kids and will do everything she can to see that that happens.”

Us exclusively revealed in July that Kardashian and West are expanding their brood and expecting their third child via surrogate in January 2018. In September, multiple sources confirmed to Us that the couple is preparing to welcome a baby girl.

The newest addition to the famous family will have playmates as Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are both pregnant with their first children as well.

