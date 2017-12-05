Her starting point. Kristen Bell is a lady of many talents and she recently opened up to Us Weekly about where her love for musical theater comes from – and what musical she’s currently obsessed with.

“Musical theater is where I guess found out what my passion was,” the A Bad Moms Christmas actress, 37, told Us Weekly on Tuesday, December 5. “It’s where I started to feel those lightning bolts of creativity, not just being on stage, but the rehearsing and the idea of performing something for people that would make them happy … it’s what sort of made me want to be an actor.”

Bell’s newest project, Encore!, hits close to home, she not only appears in the show, but also produces it. The one-hour musical television special – which reunites the cast of a high school musical and asks them to perform it again 20 years later – is something she’d go back and do in a heartbeat.

“Musical theater was the focal point of all [my] emotions for me when I discovered who I was, so to go back and relive it is something I know I would want to do, so that’s why I wanted to produce this show,” she told Us.

The Frozen star added, “I’m looking forward to people seeing this group reminisce with each other and talk about who they were in high school versus who they are today because that stuff is incredibly relatable. You become 100 times more human and appealing when you get vulnerable about who you were in high school, and that’s exactly what this show is.”

As for what musical score is currently playing over and over again in her head? She said, “Currently I’m very high on Dear Evan Hansen.”

Encore! airs on ABC Sunday, December 10, at 10 p.m. ET.

Reporting by Carly Sloane

