Kristin Cavallari is listing her Franklin, Tennessee, home for a cool $11 million.

According to TMZ, Cavallari, 37, purchased the four bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom modern farmhouse for just $3 million in 2020 – which means she could potentially make a pretty penny off the sale.

Located just outside of Nashville, the Laguna Beach alum’s chic three-story property sits on 28 acres of private land and boasts more than 6,700 square feet of living space. A spacious and newly remodeled kitchen – complete with state-of-the art appliances and a walk-in pantry – is perfect for entertaining, while the living room with custom built-ins and a wood-burning fireplace makes the main living space a cozy and relaxing atmosphere.

The main floor primary bedroom features a “recently added luxury closet” with tons of natural light and a spa-inspired bathroom with walk-in shower and soaking tub, while the upstairs level offers three ensuite bedrooms and a rec room with custom bunk beds and a game room.

Additionally, the basement serves as a “wellness retreat” with a full gym/workout facility and sauna. The outdoor space is a nature lover’s dream, complete with a pool, firepit, screened-in patio, garden and chicken coop, and there’s even a 3,070 sq. ft. guest home on the property, as well as a barn. Tim Thompson of Premier Realtors serves as the listing agent.

While speaking to My Domaine about her home – which she purchased nearly four years ago after splitting with ex-husband Jay Cutler – Cavallari opened up about renovating the residence and why it was important to make the space her own.

“I am really thankful because this is the first house I’ve ever lived in that is exactly what I wanted aesthetically,” she told the outlet in 2022. “This is the first time I can truly say I really love my house.”

She added, “I walked in and knew immediately that it was my house. It was the energy more than anything. It’s like it was calling my name. Had I waited a month, I never would have gotten it because that’s when everyone started moving out here. To this day, I thank my lucky stars that it all worked out. Honestly, it was like everything just aligned for me.”

The MTV star also told the outlet why being out in the country with her three kids has been great for her family. The Hills alum shares sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 10, and daughter Saylor, 8, with Cutler, 41.

“I feel very lucky,” she explained. “They are outside playing all day; it’s almost like an old-school way of raising kids. To have bees and honey and a chicken coop makes me so happy. Plus, teaching your kids life skills like that is neat. For my kids to be able to go out to our coop and get eggs is a really cool way to grow up — and very different than how I grew up.”