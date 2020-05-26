Working girl! Kristin Cavallari was all smiles as she returned to her Nashville office amid her complicated divorce from Jay Cutler.

“SO happy to be back in the office!!!” the reality star, 33, captioned a stunning selfie from her desk at the Uncommon James headquarters on Tuesday, May 26, exactly one month after confirming that she and the retired athlete, 37, are calling it quits after a decade together.

In April, Cavallari and Cutler announced their separation “with great sadness” in a joint statement shared on their respective Instagram accounts. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of,” the former couple wrote. “This is just the situation of two people growing apart.”

Though their split quickly turned messy, the exes are still committed to cordially coparenting their three children, Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4. Court documents obtained by Us Weekly earlier this month stated that the pair had agreed to divide custody evenly, with 182.5 days a year dedicated to each parent.

“Father shall have parenting time with the minor children every other Friday upon their release from school, or 3 p.m. if there is no school, until the following Friday upon release from school, or 3 p.m. if there is no school, at which time Mother shall have parenting time,” the documents explain. “The parties shall continue this parenting schedule rotation and alternate parenting time with their children on a week-on, week-off basis.”

Despite reaching an agreement on their coparenting terms, a source told Us exclusively earlier this month that “things have not improved between Kristin and Jay.”

Cavallari may have been ready to get back to work at her jewelry and lifestyle brand, but the Laguna Beach alum was less excited to see her breakup play out on her latest reality series, Very Cavallari. After announcing on May 19 that the show would not be returning for a fourth season, a second insider told Us that she made the choice to “pull the plug” all on her own.

“Kristin couldn’t do a reality show without addressing the divorce and she doesn’t want this to unfold on camera,” the source added. “It’s not what she wants to go through.”