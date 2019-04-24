Kristin Cavallari continues to be an open book about the struggles she and husband Jay Cutler face in their marriage.

“OK, listen, the other day, you know how we had the conversation about how I haven’t really been able to make time for you?” the Hills alum, 32, asked the former NFL star, 35, in a clip for the upcoming episode of Very Cavallari, which airs on E!. “So I left that conversation and I was thinking about it, and I was kind of, like, ‘Hang on a second. Why is this all my fault?’ And I just didn’t think that was very fair.”

Cavallari added: “I mean, I feel like if you were really supportive and really encouraging of everything I have going on, I would want to make time for you. It would be a different situation, but I feel like everything I have going on is a problem.”

After she expressed her thoughts, Cutler seemingly agreed with the reality star, and explained his side of the things. “I mean, I’ve just got to do a better job,” the athlete said before noting that she’s “consumed” with work. “It’s just a lot of change this year. You going from zero to sixty. I mean, I’ve just got to deal with it.”

Though he told Cavallari he’d make changes, she went on to explain that when he was playing football she “had to give up” her “whole life” and added that she “never gave” him a hard time about it.

The clip ends with a somber moment between the couple — who wed in June 2013 — both agreeing to get back on the same page.

This isn’t the first time Cavallari has voiced her concerns about the rough patches she and Cutler hit in their daily lives. Earlier this month, the Dancing With the Stars alum got real about life as a married couple in an episode of her hit E! show.

“Jay has been great, yes. From the outside, like, things are so perfect and things are so great,” she told friends. “But actually, like, they’re not. And that sucks. It sucks. That’s the thing, though, with marriage — it’s ups and downs. Right now we’re in a low, but in two months we could be up here again. And that’s how we’ve always been, our whole relationship. It is what it is.”

Cavallari and Cutler share three kids: Camden, 6, Jaxon, 4, and Saylor, 3. Last month, the True Roots author spoke to Us Weekly about the possibility of adding more children to their brood.

“We feel like a very complete family, especially because I got my girl,” she told Us at the time. “Things are just so great … Why rock the boat?”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!