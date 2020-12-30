Guilty as charged! Kristin Chenoweth admitted in a new interview with Us Weekly that she’s regifted Christmas gifts in the past.

The Pushing Daisies star, 52, told Us while promoting Kellogg’s Do It Yuleself that she once received a gift basket for the holidays, which she held onto and regifted a few years later. The problem? She gave it to the very person she originally got it from.

“This is also a true story. I was given a gift — you know those big baskets that are covered in plastic with, like, pens and paper … maybe a random water bottle? I was given that gift and three years later I gave it to the same person,” Chenoweth said. “Horrified. On the bottom was a Post-It note I’d written ‘From Rosemary’ — sorry, Rosemary — anyway, she gets it and takes a picture of the Post-It. I died.”

Christmas is about so much more than gifts for the Tony Award-winning actress, who said during her sit-down with Us that the best gift is “being with my family.” Still, she’s gotten some stinkers, including “a pair of socks … that didn’t match.”

“I’ll take them. I still have them,” she said with a laugh. “I keep them to remember to always check twice.”

This year, the host of Food Network’s Candy Land spent Christmas at home with boyfriend Josh Bryant. Chenoweth posted a photo of herself and her beau, wishing her fans a “Merry Christmas.”

“#Christmas looks pretty different for a lot of us this year, but please know I love YOU. Sending warm hugs to each and every one of you. Be safe and merry,” she captioned the Friday, December 25, Instagram post.

