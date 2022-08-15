Speechless. Kristin Chenoweth’s NSFW answer to a Celebrity Family Feud prompt gave host Steve Harvey a palpable pause.

When the Pushing Daisies actress, 54, faced off against Kathy Najimy on the Sunday, August 14, episode of the show, she was the first one to provide an answer to the question: “After the lips, what is your favorite part of a man to kiss?”

“Rhymes with [bleep].”

Though the Broadway star’s answer was bleeped out by the network, it made everyone in the studio laugh, including Harvey, 65, who turned away from the camera before continuing with the game.

“I’m sorry,” Chenoweth pleaded with the host. “I’m a good Christian girl, forgive me!”

The Wicked actress’ answer was not among the most popular answers from 100 women who were polled for the popular ABC show.

“You go stand right over there, young lady. You stay right over there, young lady,” Harvey told the Oklahoma native as she returned to her family’s side of the studio. “Nicest woman I’ve ever met.”

He joked, “Oh, my God, I can just tell you’re a wonderful person!” before repeating the singer’s censored response.

Najimy’s team went on to guess only four of the six answers, causing Harvey to approach a giggling Chenoweth to answer the same question.

“Can we ask anybody else?” the comedian joked.

The Music Man star’s second answer — hands — also didn’t make the board, leaving Najimy, 65, to win the round.

Chenoweth isn’t the only contestant on the game show who’s had a hilarious answer. Back in November 2014, Harvey caught up with Seth Meyers to discuss the most outrageous answers he’s heard on the competition program.

“The first craziest one I heard — and a lot of people saw it on YouTube — but, the question was, ‘If a robber breaks into the house, what’s the most unexpected thing he would hate to run into?’” the Steve Harvey Show alum began on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “You’re thinking, you know, an owner with a gun, you’re thinking a dog… this country dude goes ‘Buzz… A naked grandma!’”

Harvey went on: “You just go ‘What… what did… what… why is that your answer? Your family trying to win $20,000 and how the hell you think you’re gonna win it with naked grandma? What are the chances of seeing somebody’s grandmama naked when you break in the house and why is that a concern of yours?’”

Tune in to Celebrity Family Feud every Sunday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

