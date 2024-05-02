Kristin Davis has shown the results of dissolving her fillers for the first time after years of being trolled over her looks.

The 59-year-old actress looked fresh faced in a new headshot that showed the infamous beauty treatment was truly a thing of the past and had been truly ditched.

In a new close up photo, shared on Wednesday, the Sex and the City star revealed her age-defying looks with minimal makeup.

Davis looked decades younger than her age as she confidently smiled for the camera while also showing off her natural wavy locks to the delight of her Instagram followers.

In 2021, the And Just Like That… actress dissolved her cosmetic fillers after facing endless criticism online for using fillers and Botox.

“It’s hard to be confronted with your younger self at all times,” she told UK’s The Telegraph last June. “It’s a challenge to remember that you don’t have to look like that. The internet wants you to — but they also don’t want you to. They’re very conflicted.”

Davis, who starred as Charlotte York-Goldenblatt in six seasons of Sex and the City, said she’s constantly faced with how she looked in her 30s, which has resulted in her self-esteem plummeting.

“I have done fillers and it’s been good, and I’ve done fillers and it’s been bad,” the actress explained. “I’ve had to get them dissolved and I’ve been ridiculed relentlessly. And I have shed tears about it. It’s very stressful.”

She went on to explain that rather than blaming the surgeons, people blamed her for the filters not looking good. “People personally blame us when it goes wrong,” she said, adding: “No one told me it didn’t look good for the longest time, but luckily I do have good friends who did say eventually.”

The star’s new cosmetic-free stance aligns with her former SATC castmate Kim Cattrall‘s. Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones on the original HBO series, told Daily Mail in April 2011 that she wanted to “embrace aging because I think that’s what’s interesting.”

She added at the time: “I think a forehead without any lines doesn’t tell me they’ve lived a life.”