This B has a new boyfriend! Krysten Ritter is dating War on Drugs singer Adam Granduciel, sources reveal exclusively to Us Weekly.

"It started with her being a fan of the band and then somehow she got in touch with him and went to some shows," an insider tells Us. "They're having fun and spending some quality days in New York."

Indeed, the Don't Trust the B—- in Apartment 23 actress, 32, and her new beau were photographed holding hands during a stroll in NYC on Aug. 7. Three days later, the lovebirds posed for an adorable selfie via Instagram.

"Showing teeth and rocking shades with my face," Ritter captioned the pic, along with a heart emoji.

Despite looking cozy, Ritter — who was previously linked to True Blood's Brian Geraghty — admitted in November 2012 that she's in no rush to get married. "I was never the little girl who dreamed about a wedding or a big white dress," she told Playboy. "I don't think I'm sour on marriage. I just don't know if I'm the type.

"Marriage seems scary to me. I'm in a serious relationship. We have a dog together. We live five minutes from each other. It's heaven," the Breaking Bad alum added, referencing Geraghty at the time. "I think that might be the key: separate houses, separate bank accounts. Why mess with that?"

