Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian were less than thrilled about their brother Rob Kardashian’s relationship with Blac Chyna. Emails that the sisters exchanged about the former couple in December 2016 were recently revealed in the Kardashian-Jenner family’s court case with Chyna.

“I feel very strongly about canceling Season 2 for Rob&Chyna,” Kylie, 21, wrote in an email to Khloé, 34, and two redacted names, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. “The only reason Chyna wants to be with my brother is for this show. She does not love Rob and their relationship is too fake and destructive.”

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO continued, “We all know filming isn’t my favorite but I will sacrifice and promise you guys episodes and stories and I’m sure all my sisters will be on board to make up for all the episodes Rob&Chyna were supposed to bring in. The public has been exposed to what a fake relationship they have and it’s embarrassing and makes us all look fake. The show is giving this toxic woman money and exposure she lives and breathes for and by continuing it. She will proceed with using and physically abusing my brother. … Her association is detrimental to our family and Keeping Up W the Kardashians.”

In an email of her own, Khloé wrote, “The sisters are clearly concerned and uncomfortable for our brothers safety and the credibility of the brand at this point due to how they [Rob and Chyna] are both tarnishing it. … We are even considering not moving forward with our show if theirs continues. That’s how strongly we feel this is damaging to our family.”

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Randolph M. Hammock ruled on Monday, December 17, that Chyna, 30, and the Kardashians will face off in court in February 2020.

“Chyna is extremely happy that she will have her day in court,” the model’s attorney Lynne M. Ciani told Radar Online after Monday’s hearing. “This has been very hard fought and we are very grateful that the judge sees the validity of our point. Chyna will have her chance to testify in front of a jury of her peers and have her side of the story told in court.”

Rob and Chyna documented their brief engagement and road to becoming the parents of now-2-year-old daughter Dream on their 2016 E! docuseries, Rob & Chyna. The following year, the former stripper sued Rob, Khloé, Kylie, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, claiming they played a role in the show’s cancellation.

