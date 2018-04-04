Kris Jenner is one busy woman. The 62-year-old runs the Kardashian-Jenner empire and manages the careers of all six of her kids — not to mention she appears on and executive produces Keeping Up With the Kardashians. But despite the packed schedule, a Wednesday, April 4, report published on Complex Music claims that the momager has a new project in the works: guiding the careers of Travis Scott and Kanye West.

Kris’ daughter Kylie Jenner quickly shot down the story.

“This isn’t true,” Kylie, 20, tweeted Wednesday, with a palm to face emoji. (Complex Music has since updated their post with Kylie’s denial.)

As fans of the family know, the Life of Kylie star welcomed a baby girl named Stormi on February 1 with Scott, 25. Kim Kardashian shares North, 4, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 3 months, with her husband of nearly four years, West. And apparently Kris doesn’t want to mix business with her grandkids’ dads.

Meanwhile, the New York Post’s Page Six published a similar story on Wednesday morning citing sources who said that Kris is behind both West and Scott’s decision to cut ties with their managers. Per the paper, Jenner has a power over 21-time Grammy winner West. “Kris definitely gives her opinion and Kanye’s all ears,” said a source. “She’s about brand building and is gangster at it.”

West, 40, and Scott are old friends. The two rappers performed “Piss on Your Grave” together at a music festival in September 2015. Page Six reported that the two have been spotted recording music in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

