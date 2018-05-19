Thousands of fans showed up to a Kylie Cosmetics pop-up shop in San Francisco on Friday, May 18, but some were disappointed after Kylie Jenner arrived at the event four hours later than she was supposed to.

The Life of Kylie star, 20, was slammed by a few fans on social media and later took to Twitter to explain that her tardiness was out of her control.

“Ok for the few complaints I see saying I showed up ‘4 hours late’ to my pop-up. I want to make it clear I don’t get to choose what time I go,” she tweeted on Saturday, May 19. “I would be there an hour before it opens if it were up to me, but it’s up to the police who shut down the street at a certain time and let me know when they believe I should come because I feel strongly about being there to see everyone’s faces.”

ok for the few complaints i see saying i showed up “4 hours late” to my pop up. I want to make it clear i don’t get to choose what time i go. i would be there an hour before it opens if it were up to me. but it’s up to the police who … — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 19, 2018

The reality TV star revealed that she had arrived in the city in advance of the event to ensure that everything ran smoothly at the pop-up shop, which opened at 10 a.m. “I came there a day early and set the store up myself so it would be PERFECT for you guys,” she wrote. “If I didn’t love doing these pop ups and seeing you all I wouldn’t do them at all! Just gets to me when I see comments like I made everyone wait and I showed up hours late when that’s just not the truth of the situation.”

She concluded her Twitter thread, writing: “But on a positive note .. today truly was amazing!!! I love meeting you guys. We are such a strong team.”

Jenner usually sells her makeup products on her website, but she often holds pop-up shops in different cities for fans to buy the cosmetics in person and also for them to have a chance to meet and take photos with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. Some fans lined up outside for hours in advance and some even camped out overnight to see the Lip Kit maven.

She had been teasing the store opening on social media throughout the week, revealing that she had special merchandise for fans. “I’M SO EXCITED! Coming for you San Francisco!” she wrote along with a photo of the storefront. “The Kylie Pop Up opens this Friday 10am at 21 Grant Ave. See you then 😉 I have some special things for you guys exclusive to the store!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!