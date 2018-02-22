From makeup to motherhood! New mom Kylie Jenner is doing better than ever after welcoming daughter Stormi Webster with beau Travis Scott.

The 20-year-old beauty guru is loving life at home with her newborn, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. While Jenner employs a full-time nurse for the 4-week-old, she has also been leaning on mom Kris Jenner for support.

According to an insider close to the Kardashian clan, the 62-year-old momager, who lives in the same neighborhood as the Kylie Cosmetics creator, “stops in sometimes” and has been sharing helpful tips and tricks with Jenner “like how to get the baby to sleep.”

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian “has been helpful on things that make being a mom easier, such as what tools to use.”

The source also confirms that Jenner is “very involved and hands-on” with her little one.

Scott, 25, has also been fulfilling his parental duties alongside the Lip Kit maven. “He hasn’t left her side except for work obligations,” the pal said, noting that the “Goosebumps” rapper gifted Jenner with jewelry as a push present. “His family has come and spent time with the baby too.”

The Life of Kylie star is thriving in her new role. “She’s never seemed happier. She’s a really natural mom,” the pal gushed. “You can tell she feels complete now that she has a baby.”

The E! personality made headlines on February 4 when she finally confirmed her pregnancy and revealed that she had given birth to her first child a few days earlier. “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she tweeted at the time. “My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

Although Jenner debuted Stormi via Instagram on February 6, she has held back from disclosing details about her. However, she did tease an update on Twitter on Wednesday, February 21, telling fans that she’s been “staring at [Stormi] all day. she looks just like me when I was a baby.”

For more on Jenner's life as a mom, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly on newsstands now!

