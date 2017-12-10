Kylie Jenner’s company, Kylie Cosmetics, is offering a 16-piece makeup brush set — and while some fans are excited by the new product, many of them are not happy about the price.

The kit, which features a variety of sleek-looking brushes, is the third product in the Silver Series set and is being offered for $360. Many fashion blogs and fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment over the price, prompting Jenner to respond with a tweet on Saturday, December 9: “I have developed for you guys the most amazing luxury brushes ever. I am very excited! Real brushes don’t compare to synthetic brushes. Different performance/quality/everything. I am 100% down to do an entire synthetic line in the future which will ultimately be cheaper.”

One Twitter user wrote, “So I’ve decided this brush set is ridiculous and I haven’t even spent $350 on all my makeup together. Thanks but I’ll buy food with that money instead.” Another tweeted, “Sorry girl but that’s just waaaay to expensive! There are so many other brands that make quality brushes for affordable prices.” Others tweeted that they were concerned with whether or not the brushes were cruelty-free and inquired about what type of hair was used in the brushes.

Jenner — who is expecting her first child with Travis Scott in early 2018 — replied to the criticism by sharing screenshots of other brush line prices and tweeted, “I always fight for the lowest price on all my products. Here are some other real brush lines for reference.” The reality star, 20, also wrote, “But i hear you guys, love you guys and truly just want the best.”

Fans quickly criticized The Life of Kylie star’s decision to compare her product next to high-quality, luxury brands. One follower wrote, “Okay but you’re makeup line does not hold rank like Kevyn auction or morphe.. idk why you think you’re up there… cause you’re not there yet honey.” Another fan wrote, “I get your point Kylie but all of these brands are extremely credible in the make up industry. You literally only came out with a little bit of brushes before and now you wanna drop this? Uh- uh doesn’t work that way.”

One simply stated, “All I’m saying is if you wanna charge luxury prices, provide luxury quality.”

